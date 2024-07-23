Covestor Ltd Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $108,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,132,000 after purchasing an additional 211,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,866,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

NOC traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.63. 299,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,492. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.