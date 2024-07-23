Covestor Ltd Has $119,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of State Street by 44.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 30,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in State Street by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.96.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. 662,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,940. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

