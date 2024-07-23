Covestor Ltd Has $156,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 26,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 265,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. 500,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

