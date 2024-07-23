Covestor Ltd Has $158,000 Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 598,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 86.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in ExlService by 60.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 4.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $493,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. 189,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,426. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

