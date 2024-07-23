Covestor Ltd Has $169,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 115.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.13. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $112.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

