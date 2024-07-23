Covestor Ltd Has $177,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 53.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $14,262,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MOH traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.49. 287,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.