Covestor Ltd Has $186,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

VSH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 350,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,845. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $28.69.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

In related news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

