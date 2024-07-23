Covestor Ltd Purchases 10,390 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 340.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 487,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCM

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.