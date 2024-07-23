Covestor Ltd Purchases 4,669 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,582,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 431.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 955,066 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNL. KeyCorp began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. 221,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.83%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

