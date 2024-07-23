Covestor Ltd Purchases 67 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 279.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TDG traded up $34.41 on Tuesday, reaching $1,290.26. 85,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,300.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,216.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

