Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 37,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

