Covestor Ltd Sells 278 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,059,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

CVCO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,297. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $415.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $420.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.50 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

