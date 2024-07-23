Covestor Ltd Sells 767 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,361 shares of company stock worth $22,019,033. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE ELF traded up $10.25 on Tuesday, hitting $179.82. The stock had a trading volume of 853,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,362. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

