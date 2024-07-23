Covestro (ETR:1COV) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.34

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €55.34 ($60.15) and last traded at €55.44 ($60.26), with a volume of 563779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €55.00 ($59.78).

Covestro Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.98.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

