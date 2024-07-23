Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $177.30 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $177.30 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

