Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.78

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.78 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 247422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $434,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,653.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $5,307,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $434,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,653.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,408 shares of company stock worth $12,590,035. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

