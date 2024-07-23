CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $273.35 and last traded at $268.83. Approximately 13,895,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 4,762,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.95.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 514.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

