crvUSD (CRVUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $140.10 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One crvUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC on major exchanges. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $140.10 million and approximately $22.01 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99527512 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $27,444,978.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

