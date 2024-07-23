CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. 17,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,818,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 1,575.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CubeSmart by 26.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $48,716,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 824.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,922 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

