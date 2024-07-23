CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 11.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

