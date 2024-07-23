Cynosure Group LLC Acquires New Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,050,000 after acquiring an additional 167,293 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in APi Group by 701.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 395,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

