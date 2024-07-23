Cynosure Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,823 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 318,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $14,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 139,569 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,704.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.77. 152,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

