Cynosure Group LLC Buys New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded up $7.41 on Tuesday, hitting $259.92. 467,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.22. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.