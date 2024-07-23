Cynosure Group LLC Buys New Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.48. The company had a trading volume of 110,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.59 and a 1-year high of $310.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.98 and a 200 day moving average of $218.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

