Cynosure Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,767 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 55.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $168.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

