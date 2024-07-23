Cynosure Group LLC Invests $305,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Relx by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 354,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

