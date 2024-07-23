Cynosure Group LLC Takes $303,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 414,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,938. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

