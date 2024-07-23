D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.34. 1,737,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,388. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average is $148.52.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.69.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

