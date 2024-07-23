Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DRI traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $140.20. 1,434,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

