Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Poppy Gustafsson Sells 223,724 Shares

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 223,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.54), for a total transaction of £1,304,310.92 ($1,686,899.79).

Shares of DARK traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 584.20 ($7.56). The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Darktrace plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 625.94 ($8.10). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 584.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 476.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,498.46 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 600 ($7.76) to GBX 630 ($8.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.73) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.51) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

