Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.26. 3,201,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,741,273. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

