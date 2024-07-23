Davis R M Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.37. 1,019,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

