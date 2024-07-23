Davis R M Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,619 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,925 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,968,000 after acquiring an additional 473,177 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,865,000 after acquiring an additional 209,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,924,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after buying an additional 42,796 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. 245,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

