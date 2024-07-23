Davis R M Inc. Purchases Shares of 985 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $383.64. 182,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.82 and its 200 day moving average is $378.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.