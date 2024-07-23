Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,641,000 after purchasing an additional 129,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,481,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,420 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.90. The company had a trading volume of 999,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.80.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

