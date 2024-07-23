Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 102,062 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.55. 573,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

