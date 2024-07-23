Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,432,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,534,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 322,254 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,202,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.90. 2,715,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,386. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.