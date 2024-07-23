Davis R M Inc. Sells 73 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.80. 1,050,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,744. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.