Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 153,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 146,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after buying an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 150,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,880. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.