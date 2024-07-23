Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,912. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.95 and its 200 day moving average is $383.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.71.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

