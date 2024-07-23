Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.55

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.55 and last traded at C$47.23, with a volume of 4680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.95.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.6896762 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

