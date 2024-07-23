Dero Price Down 26.9% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Dero has a total market cap of $19.29 million and $25,006.04 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,490.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.92 or 0.00556611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00110875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00036127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00067781 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

