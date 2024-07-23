Desjardins Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.08.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.82 and a 1-year high of C$29.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael John Crothers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,369.50. In other news, Director Michael John Crothers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,369.50. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total value of C$5,028,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,710 and sold 864,176 shares valued at $22,697,316. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

