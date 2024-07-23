Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDS traded up $12.60 on Tuesday, reaching $412.66. 107,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.39 and a 52-week high of $476.48. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.27%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

