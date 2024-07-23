Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $493.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $520.07.

DPZ opened at $415.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.10. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $208,604,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

