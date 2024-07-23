Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $419.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $507.00 to $419.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.07.

DPZ opened at $415.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

