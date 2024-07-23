Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.43

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.43 and last traded at $63.18, with a volume of 11658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Ducommun Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $930.30 million, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 57,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 535.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

