Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.35.
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at $181,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
