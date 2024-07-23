EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.70

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 64285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period.
About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.
