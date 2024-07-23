Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

